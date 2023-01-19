S’pore-bound Scoot flight departs Amritsar 4 hours earlier, leaving 29 passengers behind

SINGAPORE - A Singapore-bound Scoot flight from Amritsar, India, on Wednesday took off four hours earlier, leaving 29 passengers stranded.

According to the airline, it is aware that some passengers missed the flight.

In a response to The Straits Times’ queries, Scoot said that flight TR509 was rescheduled to 3.45pm from 7.55pm as bad weather was affecting departures.

The Singapore Airlines-owned budget carrier added that passengers were notified of the change on Jan 15 through either e-mail, SMS, or both, based on contact details that were provided.

The Telegraph India reported that a senior official at Amritsar airport said around 300 passengers were scheduled to board the flight.

But a particular travel agent had not told its clients of the change, causing them to miss the flight, the official added.

“Scoot sincerely apologises for the inconvenience caused,” the airline said, adding that it is providing affected customers with the necessary assistance.