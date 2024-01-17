S’pore-born giant panda cub Le Le arrives safely in China, begins serving quarantine

SINGAPORE – Giant panda cub Le Le has safely arrived in Chengdu, China, and is now serving his second round of mandatory quarantine, Mandai Wildlife Group and Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in a joint media statement on Jan 17.

The cub, who turns three years old in August, completed a first round of quarantine – which lasted 4½ weeks – at River Wonders in the Mandai Wildlife Reserve in Singapore before his flight.

During the second round of quarantine in Huaying, Guang’an city in Sichuan province, the Singapore-born panda cub will be closely monitored by the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda to determine his next home.

Xinhua news agency reported that he will be in quarantine for 30 days in China.

Ms Qin Wen, cultural counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Singapore, had previously said: “If all goes well, he will meet the public around Chinese New Year.” Chinese New Year falls on Feb 10 and 11.

Under the terms of Chinese panda loan agreements, cubs born on foreign soil are generally returned to China when they turn two.

Le Le made his final appearance at the Pavilion Capital Giant Panda Forest at River Wonders on Dec 13, before he was quarantined in his den on Dec 14.