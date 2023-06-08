Singapore-born comedian’s joke about MH370 ‘appalling’, says Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan

SINGAPORE – Singapore-born comedian Jocelyn Chia’s comments about a missing Malaysia Airlines plane have been criticised by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and the Republic’s High Commissioner to Malaysia.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Mr Balakrishnan said: “I am appalled by her horrendous statements. She certainly does not speak for Singaporeans. We treasure our ties with family and friends in Malaysia and are sorry for the offence and hurt caused to all Malaysians.”

Mr Balakrishnan’s comments were in response to a tweet by Malaysian politician Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, who said that Chia turning a tragedy into a source of entertainment is “just in bad taste”.

Chia, who is no longer Singaporean, had joked about the MH370 tragedy during a recent stand-up comedy show in the United States that poked fun at the rivalry between Singapore and Malaysia.

The aircraft left Kuala Lumpur for Beijing in March 2014 but never arrived. To date, it has not been located.

In an 89-second video clip of her set posted on Instagram, Chia said: “Now, Malaysia, you all are trying to come around, like, ‘Hey Singapore, you’re looking good lah’. And we’re like, ‘I know, but why haven’t you visited me in 40 years?’”

“And (Malaysia’s) like, ‘Yeah I tried, but you know, my airplanes cannot fly,” Chia said to laughter and audible gasps from the crowd.

Chia added: “Why, Malaysia Airlines going missing not funny huh? Some jokes don’t land.”

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said in a statement on Wednesday that Chia showed a “total lack of sensitivity and empathy towards Malaysians and victims’ families.

“This video also clearly depicts behaviour that is contrary to the values of Asian countries that are known for their manners and morals,” he said. “I believe this is not a stance or action accepted by any country, let alone (one that reflects) the official stance of any government.”