S’pore-based couple injured in SQ321 set up support page to help affected passengers

SINGAPORE – SQ321 passenger Mia Kang had to see three doctors before she was diagnosed with one burst fracture and eight compression fractures in her spine.

The Korean said the first doctor she saw concluded that there was “nothing wrong” with her, but the latter two said her injuries may leave her with a hunched back for the rest of her life.

Ms Kang was on board SQ321 with her Singaporean fiance when the plane encountered severe turbulence on May 21. The incident left one passenger dead, and many others, like Ms Kang, were injured, some seriously.

While the 26-year-old said Singapore Airlines (SIA) has been supportive about their ordeal so far, they felt lost in the immediate aftermath of the incident when it came to navigating treatment options and legal logistics.

This gave them the idea to set up flight321help.com, a support page for affected passengers to connect with one another, find community and seek advice.

Ms Kang, an interior designer, has been living in Singapore for seven years without family. She said it was her fiance’s father who advised her to seek out different doctors’ opinions and therapy, and guided her through the various hurdles.

She said: “I’ve learnt so much already and I feel like there might be people who are behind (in this process) because they don’t have such a network or these resources to begin with... I’m just trying to help for as long as I can help.”

Ms Kang said that the couple have been communicating with SIA extensively on how to go about seeking medical compensation and what can be covered.

The company has said it will cover their treatment-related bills and its staff have accompanied them to follow-up medical appointments.

The free platform, launched on May 30, first verifies passengers by requesting a photograph of their SQ321 boarding pass.

They can then share via an online form what help they need and join a WhatsApp group chat with other passengers.

Based on their concerns, the couple will share the relevant information they have gathered and put passengers in touch with professionals they know of, such as doctors and lawyers.

Passengers can consult the professionals on matters such as how to collect the necessary medical documents for insurance claims for current and long-term injuries.