S’pore appoints first Govt Chief Sustainability Officer to drive nation’s green efforts

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) has established the position of a Government Chief Sustainability Officer to drive the nation’s sustainability efforts.

From Jan 1, 2023, Mr Lim Tuang Liang, who is currently MSE’s Chief Science and Technology Officer (CSTO), will take on the new role, the ministry announced on Friday.

He will also take on the concurrent role of Deputy Secretary (Special Duties) at the ministry, and relinquish his position as CSTO when a replacement is found.

As Singapore’s first Government Chief Sustainability Officer, Mr Lim, will drive sustainability efforts, such as the Singapore Green Plan 2030, which puts the country on the path to being more resource-efficient and climate-resilient, MSE said.

The plan, unveiled in February 2021, charts targets over the next 10 years to strengthen Singapore’s commitments under the United Nations’ 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda and the Paris Agreement, pushing Singapore towards net-zero emissions.

Mr Lim will oversee the ministry’s Public Sector Sustainability Office and Sustainability Partnerships Office, working with public sector agencies to develop and coordinate strategies for GreenGov.SG, a sustainability movement for the public sector.

He will also spearhead the Government’s partnerships with businesses, civil society groups and individuals, to advance the national sustainability agenda.