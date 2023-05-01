S’pore, Chinese navies complete first joint maritime exercise since Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE – The Singapore and Chinese navies on Monday completed a bilateral maritime exercise that began on April 28.

Exercise Maritime Cooperation, first launched in 2015 and in its second edition, saw personnel from both navies training together in various competencies both on-shore and at sea.

The exercise’s closing ceremony at RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base on Monday was co-officiated by RSN’s Commander First Flotilla, Colonel Daniel Ng, and the Chinese navy’s chief of staff of destroyer flotilla, Senior Captain Mei Leyang.

“This exercise is an important milestone between our two navies. It marks the resumption of our exercises following the period of Covid-19 restrictions. Exercise Maritime Cooperation 2023 provided the valuable opportunity to learn from each other, strengthen our mutual trust and understanding,” Col Ng said.

Senior Capt Mei added that this exercise “further promoted exchanges, strengthened cooperation and enhanced friendships”.

The exercise saw both navies engage in joint planning exercises and simulated training for damaged vessel scenarios during the shore phase.

At-sea segments included helicopter cross-deck landing involving the Chinese navy’s helicopter landing on the RSN’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Intrepid, gunnery firing, replenishment-at-sea approaches, search and rescue, as well as communication and manoeuvring.