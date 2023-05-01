S’pore, Chinese navies complete first joint maritime exercise since Covid-19 pandemic

Personnel from the Singapore and Chinese navies participating in simulation training at the Damage Control Training Centre in Changi Naval Base. PHOTO: MINDEF
Michelle Chin
Updated
30 min ago
Published
46 min ago

SINGAPORE – The Singapore and Chinese navies on Monday completed a bilateral maritime exercise that began on April 28.

Exercise Maritime Cooperation, first launched in 2015 and in its second edition, saw personnel from both navies training together in various competencies both on-shore and at sea.

The exercise’s closing ceremony at RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base on Monday was co-officiated by RSN’s Commander First Flotilla, Colonel Daniel Ng, and the Chinese navy’s chief of staff of destroyer flotilla, Senior Captain Mei Leyang.

“This exercise is an important milestone between our two navies. It marks the resumption of our exercises following the period of Covid-19 restrictions. Exercise Maritime Cooperation 2023 provided the valuable opportunity to learn from each other, strengthen our mutual trust and understanding,” Col Ng said.

Senior Capt Mei added that this exercise “further promoted exchanges, strengthened cooperation and enhanced friendships”.

The exercise saw both navies engage in joint planning exercises and simulated training for damaged vessel scenarios during the shore phase.

At-sea segments included helicopter cross-deck landing involving the Chinese navy’s helicopter landing on the RSN’s Formidable-class frigate RSS Intrepid, gunnery firing, replenishment-at-sea approaches, search and rescue, as well as communication and manoeuvring.

More On This Topic
‘You have to keep on making it better and better’: PM Lee on S'pore-China relationship
Singapore and China’s upgraded relationship: What it means

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top