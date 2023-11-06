S’pore among 7 countries in tie-up to clamp down on financing linked to illegal wildlife trade

SINGAPORE – Seven countries, including Singapore, have agreed to collaborate to clamp down on financial crime which fuels the illegal wildlife trade.

The declaration was unveiled at the United for Wildlife summit at the Gardens by the Bay on Tuesday. The organisation is an initiative set up by Britain’s Prince William and the Royal Foundation.

Under the declaration, the financial intelligence units of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Singapore, Britain and the United States have announced their support and agreed to a “statement of principles” for a multilateral approach to combating illegal wildlife trade.

The summit focused on the power of international collaboration and shone a spotlight on success stories from South-east Asia, which is estimated to account for up to 25 per cent of global illegal trade. The region is also at the forefront of tackling wildlife crime, with several successful stories from Singapore.

Prince William, who attended the summit, said that the Singaporean authorities have taken “tremendous leadership” in tackling illegal wildlife trade, noting that the Republic had seized about 34kg worth of rhinoceros horns worth $1.2 million at Changi Airport in 2022.

He added that United for Wildlife will enter a new partnership with Mandai Nature to build on the ongoing work for United for Wildlife’s South-east Asian chapter.

Each chapter, which zeroes in on region-specific issues, allows countries to develop best practices and location-specific solutions.

Since 2016, United for Wildlife has supported 600 investigations, nearly 300 seizures of illegal wildlife products, and trained more than 111,000 people to target and tackle wildlife crime.

A partnership has also been formalised between United for Wildlife and Interpol through a letter of intent pledging to combine their operational expertise and global networks to tackle illegal wildlife trade.

Criminals who engage in illegal wildlife trade often abuse the financial system to hide illegal revenues from wildlife crimes and engage in money laundering.

According to a report released by the Financial Action Task Force in June 2020, an estimated US$7 billion (S$9.4 billion) to US$23 billion of illegal wildlife trade takes place annually.

Speaking to The Straits Times, United for Wildlife co-chair David Fein noted that illegal wildlife trade often gets lumped together with other types of organised crime.

For instance, in a case in 2022 in New York City – known as the Kromah case – defendants were charged with trafficking elephant ivory, rhino horns and heroin, along with money laundering, at the same time.

“So there are high levels of convergence of wildlife trafficking with other types of crimes, and if we just leave wildlife crime to conservationists, we’re not going to make much progress,” said Mr Fein.

Yet, countries are busy with other priority crimes, with conservation crime often placed lower on the national radar, he noted.