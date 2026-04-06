S. Korean man nabbed after trying to smuggle over 2,000 heat sticks, 130 vapes into S’pore

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More than 2,000 heat sticks and over 130 vaporisers and related components were found in the man's belongings.

SINGAPORE – A South Korean man was arrested at Changi Airport on March 27 after the authorities foiled his attempt to smuggle heat sticks, vaporisers and related components into Singapore.

The 27-year-old South Korean national was directed for further checks after he told Immigration and Checkpoints Authority baggage officers at Changi Airport Terminal 2 that he had no items to declare, ICA said in a Facebook post on April 6.

Officers detected anomalies during a scan and carried out a thorough search on the man’s belongings, uncovering more than 2,000 heat sticks – battery-operated devices that heat rather than burn tobacco – and over 130 vapes and related components, ICA said.

The man was arrested and the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) for further investigation.

The Straits Times has contacted the HSA for more information.

Between March 24 and March 27 , a total of 42 travellers were found with vapes and more than 240 vapes and related components were seized across Singapore’s checkpoints, ICA said on March 29 .

Just over half ( 52 per cent) of the cases involved short-term visitors and 48 per cent were Singapore residents , ICA added. Singapore residents comprise citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders.

ICA has underscored that vaping is illegal in the Republic and that foreigners who visit or reside in Singapore must abide by the country’s laws.

Short-term visitors will be banned from re-entering Singapore if they are caught committing a vaping offence more than once.

Foreigners on long-term passes risk having their passes revoked on a third offence, as well as being deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.