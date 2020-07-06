S-E Asian artists lend their creativity to SafeEntry posters

To spruce up SafeEntry posters while making art more accessible, home-grown creative collective GOFY has collaborated with 12 South-east Asian artists to create free artwork that can be used for such posters.

SafeEntry is Singapore's national digital check-in system that logs the particulars of individuals visiting stores, buildings or certain locations via a QR code to facilitate contact tracing.

With contact tracing being a vital part of the battle against Covid-19, the founder of GOFY saw an opportunity to make SafeEntry posters more inspiring and impactful.

"We hope that the community can be engaged through art even as we strive for a better and safer environment," said Mr Jason Ho, adding that the project is also a way to celebrate and promote South-east Asian artists.

Launched on June 15, Project #QRArt has released 19 posters and aims to have more than 50 posters by artists from the region, including Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Members of the public can download the posters at the website www.ProjectQRArt.com, insert their unique SafeEntry QR codes and print the posters for display on their premises. Each poster comes with information about the artist.

The project is also GOFY's way of supporting businesses by "helping their brand stand out from the rest", said the group's head of collaborations Tiffany Soh.

Educational therapist and freelance illustrator Mohamed Faisal Mohamed, who contributed a poster under the name of Adam Fai, finds joy in delivering messages through visuals.

"Visuals have the capacity to grab attention in a faster manner compared with a QR code," he said.

GOFY plans to work with local community partners to take the project to other South-east Asian countries where contact tracing measures are implemented.