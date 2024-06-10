S-E Asia tops global intake of microplastics, with Indonesians eating 15g a month: Study

SINGAPORE – South-east Asian countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines ingest the most microplastics among 109 countries, according to a study by Cornell University researchers.

Indonesians, the top consumers of microplastics, were found to ingest about 15g of microplastics per month – equivalent to three credit cards – with the majority of plastic particles coming from aquatic sources such as fish and seafood.

Using existing data models, the study found that Indonesians’ daily consumption of microplastics increased by 59 times from 1990 to 2018, the date range used for the models.

Microplastics, defined as plastic particles smaller than 5mm, are fibres, fragments or granules created when plastic products break down, or can be shed by synthetic textiles. Accidental spills and improper handling of plastic pellets, the raw ingredients in plastic manufacturing, can cause them to enter the environment.

As plastic consumption has increased in fast-growing developing countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia, common waste management methods, such as open dumping, are inadequate in handling the increasing volume of discarded plastics, resulting in more than 30,000 tonnes of mismanaged waste yearly, noted the paper’s authors.

When not managed properly, plastic from open dumping sites or landfills can be transported into nearby water bodies via rainwater.

Microplastics are commonly ingested by pytoplankton and zooplankton, which fish and aquatic animals feed on. And people are indirectly ingesting plastic when eating seafood.

Microplastics can also be inhaled. The study, published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology on April 24, found that residents of China and Mongolia inhaled the most microplastics among the 109 countries studied, breathing in more than 2.8 million particles per month.

Dust-like airborne microplastics mainly originate from the abrasion of plastic materials, such as those in tyres, according to the study. Synthetic textiles can also release microplastics into the air during their production, or when they are washed or worn.

“Industrialisation in developing economies, particularly in East and South Asia, has led to increased consumption of plastic materials, waste generation and human microplastic uptake,” said the study’s co-author Fengqi You, a professor in energy systems engineering at Cornell University

However, developed countries are seeing a reverse trend as they are supported by greater economic resources to reduce and remove plastic debris, he added.

Microplastics are now an environmental issue, plaguing even the deepest parts of the ocean and in the world’s highest mountain. They are also a growing health issue.

Dr Lim Lee Guan, a gastroenterologist at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, said that studies in animals have shown that ingesting microplastics may have toxic effects on the lining of intestines, inducing inflammatory responses and causing intestinal swelling and ulcerations.

Consumption of microplastics also affects the diversity and composition of microorganisms that live inside the intestines, he said. And the disruption of balanced gut microbiome impedes the digestive and immune function of the gut.

However, Dr Lim noted that there is still limited evidence to prove microplastics are adversely impacting human health.

“Nevertheless, the consensus among all stakeholders is that plastics do not belong in the environment, and steps need to be taken to reduce exposure,” he said.