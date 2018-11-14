Russia's Putin has busy day on his first visit to S'pore

A Russian cultural centre that houses a Russian Orthodox Church will rise on an empty plot of land in Rangoon Road near Little India, a symbol of Russia's growing ties with Singapore.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was officiated yesterday by Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President Halimah Yacob with the unveiling of the large cornerstone by the two leaders.

The ceremony was held just hours after Mr Putin arrived in Singapore for his two-day state visit, his first to Singapore, with this year marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries. The last top Russian leader to visit Singapore was then Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 2009.

Earlier on, when he arrived in Singapore, Mr Putin was greeted by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung and given a ceremonial welcome at the Istana by President Halimah. He later called on Madam Halimah.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Russian cultural centre was held amid tight security in a large tent. Outside, many onlookers from surrounding HDB flats and private apartments craned their necks to see what was happening on their neighbouring plot of land.

Archbishop Sergiy of Solnechnogorsk, the administrator of the Moscow Patriarchate parishes in East and South-east Asia, blessed the cornerstone.

At a state banquet at the Istana hosted by President Halimah in honour of Mr Putin in the evening, the Russian President said he was sure the centre would be the building block for a "more substantive relationship between our countries".

The centre will promote the study of the Russian language and culture, and facilitate the exchange of performances, exhibitions and even science and technology.

STRENGTHENING TIES Despite the distance and differences between our two countries, it has been a good 50 years of friendship. We look forward to strengthening this relationship in the next 50 years and beyond. PRESIDENT HALIMAH YACOB MUTUAL TRUST You often hear in Singapore that among friends, even water runs sweet as honey, and mutual trust is the foundation of friendship, development and progress. RUSSIA'S PRESIDENT VLADIMIR PUTIN

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the groundbreaking event that the centre, which he described as a spiritual and cultural facility, "will give a greater fillip to our ties".

In her speech, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Sim Ann said: "Russia's arts and culture have had a deep impact on the world and have inspired generations of Singaporeans."

President Halimah said in her speech at the banquet: "Singapore and Russia are vastly different. Russia is one of the world's largest countries, spanning 11 time zones with over 140 million residents. Singapore is only a fraction of Russia's size; a tropical country with limited resources. Despite these differences, our two countries have forged a long-standing friendship."

She added: "As a Russian saying goes, 'For a friend, seven miles is not too far'. Despite the distance and differences between our two countries, it has been a good 50 years of friendship. We look forward to strengthening this relationship in the next 50 years and beyond."

In his speech, Mr Putin said ties between the two countries have grown in the last five decades amid mutual trust and respect.

"You often hear in Singapore that among friends, even water runs sweet as honey, and mutual trust is the foundation of friendship, development and progress," he added, before exchanging toasts with Madam Halimah.

Singapore's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on the meeting between Mr Putin and Madam Halimah that it welcomed the strengthening of trade and investment, education and cultural cooperation, among others. "They also noted the importance of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore, which would strengthen ties between the two countries and regions."

Cultural, education and scientific ties between the two nations have grown strongly. Bilateral trade stood at $7.4 billion last year, up from $1.9 billion in 2007.

There were 690 Russian companies in Singapore as of last year. Russia is Singapore's 24th largest trading partner. Singapore companies have ventured into many parts of Russia, including in the Moscow, Tatarstan and Penza regions.

Yesterday, four agreements were signed on the sidelines of Mr Putin's visit. They included an agreement between Singapore Cooperation Enterprise - an agency formed by the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - and the St Petersburg government to cooperate in urban transport management.

Mr Putin will also be attending the 3rd Asean-Russian Summit and the 13th East Asia Summit.