Russian President Putin, PM Lee reaffirm long-standing friendship between Russia and Singapore

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday (Nov 14) as part of his state visit to Singapore.

President Putin and Prime Minister Lee reaffirmed the broad-based and long-standing friendship between the two countries as the countries mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

They took stock of bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, noting the good progress made over nine sessions of the High-Level Russia-Singapore Inter-Governmental Commission.

The leaders welcomed expanding cooperation in innovation, urban transport management and education as well as strengthening cultural ties, including the establishment of a Russian Cultural Centre in Singapore.

PM Lee thanked President Putin for his support and commitment to conclude a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Singapore and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). The leaders agreed that the EAEU-Singapore FTA, when concluded, would further enhance growing regional trade and investment links.

Mr Lee welcomed the elevation of Asean-Russia relations to a Strategic Partnership during the Asean-Russia Summit earlier in the day. They also exchanged views on regional and international developments.

In addition, Mr Putin and Mr Lee witnessed the exchange of several agreements.

These were a Joint Statement on the Russia-Singapore Agreement on Trade in Services and Investment, signed between the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Russian Ministry of Economic Development; a memorandum of understanding in the field of higher education, signed between the Ministry of Education and the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education; and an agreement between Singapore Cooperation Enterprise and the regional government of St Petersburg to cooperate on the potential development of an urban transport management system.