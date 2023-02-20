Russian billionaire’s 90-metre yacht docks in Singapore

SINGAPORE – The 90m super yacht Dar, linked to Russian billionaire Ziyad al Manasir, is currently moored in Singapore’s Marina at Keppel Bay.

The vessel arrived in Singapore on Feb 18 after sailing four weeks from Genoa, Italy, according to shipping data analysed by Bloomberg.

According to the SuperYachtFan website, the ship can carry 12 guests and has a crew of 31 people. Its running costs are about US$18 million (S$24 million) per year, according to the website.

It is not clear if Mr Manasir, the Jordanian-born founder of Stroygazconsulting, a construction company based in Russia, travelled on the yacht from Italy.

After Russia attacked Ukraine last year, Mr Manasir, 57, appeared on a US Congress list of 198 individuals to be reviewed for possible sanctions last year, but he has not been targeted or charged with wrong-doing. BLOOMBERG