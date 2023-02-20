Russian billionaire’s 90-metre yacht docks in Singapore

A 90-metre superyacht, Dar, owned by Russian billionaire Ziyad al Manasir, is seen at Marina's Keppel Bay on Feb 20, 2023. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG
Updated
32 sec ago
Published
2 hours ago

SINGAPORE – The 90m super yacht Dar, linked to Russian billionaire Ziyad al Manasir, is currently moored in Singapore’s Marina at Keppel Bay.

The vessel arrived in Singapore on Feb 18 after sailing four weeks from Genoa, Italy, according to shipping data analysed by Bloomberg.

According to the SuperYachtFan website, the ship can carry 12 guests and has a crew of 31 people. Its running costs are about US$18 million (S$24 million) per year, according to the website. 

It is not clear if Mr Manasir, the Jordanian-born founder of Stroygazconsulting, a construction company based in Russia, travelled on the yacht from Italy.  

After Russia attacked Ukraine last year, Mr Manasir, 57, appeared on a US Congress list of 198 individuals to be reviewed for possible sanctions last year, but he has not been targeted or charged with wrong-doing. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Sanctioned Russian billionaire's superyacht turns up in Hong Kong
Why sanctioned Russian oligarchs go for superyachts

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top