Indonesian travellers arriving at Changi Airport from Jakarta yesterday. Some said they had rushed to book the next flight to Singapore following the announcement on Sunday that Asean nationals will have to obtain the approval of the Ministry of Health (MOH) before they will be allowed to travel here, in the latest restrictions that took effect at 11.59pm yesterday. MOH said it has seen imported cases entering Singapore for medical care, imposing a burden on healthcare resources.
Rush to enter Singapore
