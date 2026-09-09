In Your Opinion Podcast
Running on fumes: When self-neglect causes caregivers to hit a wall
Synopsis: Conversations and interviews that give you something to think about. Each Wednesday, In Your Opinion speaks to thinkers, leaders, and the people shaping our lives and the issues of the day.
The rising number of dementia patients is just the tip of the iceberg. An ageing population, chronic illnesses that leave loved ones bedridden, and more awareness of mental health conditions have cast a spotlight on the importance of caregiver respite.
On this episode of In Your Opinion, we look at the mental health struggles faced by caregivers who sacrifice much of themselves in caring for loved ones.
Joining assistant podcast editor Lynda Hong is Tim Oei, CEO of Mindfull Community. Drawing on decades of leadership at major social service agencies like AWWA and the National Kidney Foundation, he talks about caring for the carers, and why some see going to work as a form of respite.
Oei touches on systemic gaps that could disadvantage asset-rich, cash-poor caregivers, and why quitting your job to be a full-time carer can very quickly lead to burnout.
They also explore the marathon that is caregiving, and how friends, colleagues and neighbours can take small steps to help.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:17 When burnt-out caregivers face health issues
5:29 Caregivers only seek help when crisis hits
9:17 Why having a job can backfire when applying for grants
11:35 ‘Work is respite’: How some carers see their jobs
14:20 Will the $10m OrangeAid grant help with caregiver burnout?
21:40 Why sending a caregiver on a ‘staycation’ backfired
23:08 How to scale tailored support for caregivers?
26:15 The dementia tsunami: Scaling support for 2030
27:36 Co-location of services to help care recipients and caregivers
34:40 Hitting the wall: When caregivers reach the tragic breaking point
Read ST’s Opinion section: https://str.sg/w7sH
Follow Lynda Hong on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/Gm2v
Host: Lynda Hong (lyndahong@sph.com.sg)
Produced and edited by: Teo Tong Kai
Executive producers: Danson Cheong and Lynda Hong
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Helplines
Mental well-being
National Mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (via WhatsApp)
Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (24 hours CareText via WhatsApp)
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019
Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386-1928
Chat, Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health: 6493-6500/1
Women’s Helpline (Aware): 1800-777-5555 (weekdays, 10am to 6pm)
The Seniors Helpline: 1800-555-5555 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Tinkle Friend (for primary school-age children): 1800-2744-788
Mindfull Community HQ (for caregivers, families and persons in recovery): 6460-4400 (weekdays, 9am to 5pm)
Counselling
Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252
Touch Care Line (for caregivers): 6804-6555
Counselling and Care Centre: 6536-6366
We Care Community Services: 3165-8017
Shan You Counselling Centre: 6741-9293
Clarity Singapore: 6757-7990
Care Corner Counselling Centre: 6353-1180
Online resources
carey.carecorner.org.sg (for those aged 13 to 25)
limitless.sg/talk (for those aged 12 to 25)