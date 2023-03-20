Runaway teen, sick of family squabbles, left home with just her wallet and ez-link card

SINGAPORE – Within six months, a girl in Secondary 1 ran away from home three times, said charity organisation Focus on the Family Singapore.
The 13-year-old had got poor test results, and argued with her mother, an administrative executive in her 40s.
The mother was angry with the teen for being glued to her mobile phone and the quarrel escalated into a shouting match.
The mother went to buy groceries that night, and when she returned home, her daughter was gone.
A check by The Straits Times showed at least 18 appeals for information were issued by the police in 2021 on the whereabouts of missing children aged 16 and below.
In 2022, the police issued at least 26 such appeals for information for this age group.
So far in 2023, ST found that eight appeals for information regarding missing children have been issued. Of these, four appeals were issued in one week.
On Friday, the police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing 12-year-old boy, the youngest for the year.
The case of the mother whose child had run away from home was cited by Mr Chong Ee Jay, a family life specialist at Focus on the Family Singapore. The mother had approached him for help in 2022.
Said Mr Chong: “When she found out her daughter had run away from home the first time, the mother called all her relatives and anyone she knew, but had no luck. She had a sleepless night.”
The mother got a call from her sister the next morning, telling her that her daughter went to her home after wandering the streets at night.
Two months later, the daughter ran away again after arguing with her mother over not doing well in a test.
Said Mr Chong: “The third time, she saw her parents quarrelling and felt like her home was a war zone and just wanted to escape. She left with her wallet and ez-link card.”
Both times, the girl left home for a day, wandered the streets at night and ended up at her aunt’s flat.
Even though the mother did not make a police report when her daughter went missing, most parents would, said counsellors and social workers.
The police told ST that when they receive a report on a missing person, they interview the person who lodged the report to establish facts about the missing person, including the state of the individual’s mental health and where he was last seen. The police said they give priority to vulnerable missing people, such as young children, as they may be at higher risk.
Investigations may also include getting information from closed-circuit television footage to determine the missing person’s possible movements and issuing appeals for information to the media.
Ms Lee Hwee Nah, deputy director and head of youth service at the Singapore Children’s Society, said some reasons children run away include family conflicts and a craving for a sense of belonging with friends. Some run away after staying out late beyond their curfew and fearing the consequences of coming home.
She added: “We believe many young people run away from home not because they think it is a solution to their problems. Often, running away from home is just a maladaptive coping mechanism to deal with current issues they have no solution to.
“Sometimes, youth run away because they feel their home is no longer a safe place where they can live.”
Care Corner Singapore assistant director for youth services Lok Liangxun said the non-profit organisation has handled three instances of adolescents who ran away from home in the past six months.
He added that young people may run away as they do not have the capacity to manage and resolve the challenges at home, with avoidance then becoming their coping mechanism.
Mr Benjamin Yeo, head of youth services and principal social worker at Fei Yue Community Services, said that during adolescence, young people desire autonomy and freedom from their parents. However, some parents see this as a cause for concern and try to assert more parental control and restrictions.
“This vicious circle often builds up tension in the parent-child relationship and causes communication breakdown, such that the youngster finds that running away from home is the only option to meet their need for freedom.”
Mr Yeo said while Fei Yue does not have statistics to track whether Covid-19 impacted the likelihood of children running away, it did not see a significant increase in cases in its street outreach work.
He added: “However, it is possible the impact of Covid-19 can cause heightened tension in families, especially the disadvantaged families that are already struggling with multiple issues and have limited support.”
Ms Lee from the Singapore Children’s Society said that while there is no direct causal relationship, Covid-19 could have triggered already strained parent-child relationships.
“However, Covid-19 regulations could have also acted as a deterrent for some youth to run away due to stricter measures like limits on household visits and increased police patrols,” she said, adding that the organisation saw fewer of such cases at the height of the pandemic.
Focus on the Family Singapore’s Mr Chong highlighted the dangers that come with children running away from home.
The most salient being physical danger, especially if they are roaming the streets at night with no place to go.
“If they’re young girls, especially, they may be in real danger of sexual advances being made towards them,” he added.
Ms Lee flagged a case of a girl, 14, who ran away from home and was offered shelter at a flat with eight other people.
“They consumed alcohol to the point of getting intoxicated, and she was sexually assaulted,” she said, without providing further details.
In 2015, a man was jailed for 14 years and given 14 strokes of the cane after he had sex with a 13-year-old girl he met after she had run away from home.
The man, who was 42 then, saw her loitering around Commonwealth MRT station and offered to take her home.
After taking her back to her family, he spoke with the victim’s mother, who said she ran away often. He offered to be the girl’s godfather, and later had sex with her.
What can parents do to strengthen relationships with their children?
Dr Annabelle Chow, principal clinical psychologist at Annabelle Kids, said spending quality time with children is imperative.
She said: “Quality time doesn’t necessarily mean spending the whole day sitting with them. Because if the parent is on their phone during that time, it is as good as not even being there.
“Instead, short 15-minute conversations where the parent is genuinely interested in what’s going on in their children’s lives, what happened at school that day, and what they struggle with, can really go a long way. These are the building blocks of a good relationship.”
Dr Chow also warns against instilling fear in the children by threatening them.
“This could include telling the child that if they do not do this, something will be taken away from them. When the child experiences such a fear-driven relationship at a young age, they are less likely to form a secure relationship with their parents by the time they reach adolescence.”
She said when children form their own identity and start to stand up for themselves, threats would less likely work as they grow older.
She added: “The absence of a secure relationship will make it tougher to positively influence and guide the child in the way a parent would hope to during those formative years.”
Care Corner Singapore’s Mr Lok said communication is key if the issue the child is facing is avoidance of challenges at home and a lack of perceived safety.
He said when young people perceive communication and relationship issues as strained and challenging to resolve, they may run away from home to avoid tension.
He added that parents should always keep in mind the child is still just a child, and being the adult, they can take the initiative to speak with the child to relieve the tension.
“If communication via the family unit is difficult, family members and parents can approach another trusted adult or social service agencies to mediate and hold conversations with the family. This is to mitigate any tension that could cause the child to run away from home.”