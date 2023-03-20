Runaway teen, sick of family squabbles, left home with just her wallet and ez-link card

SINGAPORE – Within six months, a girl in Secondary 1 ran away from home three times, said charity organisation Focus on the Family Singapore.

The 13-year-old had got poor test results, and argued with her mother, an administrative executive in her 40s.

The mother was angry with the teen for being glued to her mobile phone and the quarrel escalated into a shouting match.

The mother went to buy groceries that night, and when she returned home, her daughter was gone.

A check by The Straits Times showed at least 18 appeals for information were issued by the police in 2021 on the whereabouts of missing children aged 16 and below.

In 2022, the police issued at least 26 such appeals for information for this age group.

So far in 2023, ST found that eight appeals for information regarding missing children have been issued. Of these, four appeals were issued in one week.

On Friday, the police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a missing 12-year-old boy, the youngest for the year.

The case of the mother whose child had run away from home was cited by Mr Chong Ee Jay, a family life specialist at Focus on the Family Singapore. The mother had approached him for help in 2022.

Said Mr Chong: “When she found out her daughter had run away from home the first time, the mother called all her relatives and anyone she knew, but had no luck. She had a sleepless night.”

The mother got a call from her sister the next morning, telling her that her daughter went to her home after wandering the streets at night.

Two months later, the daughter ran away again after arguing with her mother over not doing well in a test.