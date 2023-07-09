Runaway horse with saddle takes Bukit Timah Expressway for its race track

With the Singapore Turf Club’s impending closure leading to some racehorse trainers seeking new employment and its thoroughbreds homeless, one horse was spotted taking matters into its own hooves by seeking greener pastures.

The brown horse with a white streak on its face and a saddle on its back was seen on Saturday weaving through lanes and halting traffic as it galloped on the Bukit Timah Expressway, at one point turning to face oncoming cars head-on, forcing motorists to come to a halt.

A Singapore Turf Club spokesman said: “We are aware a horse belonging to Bukit Timah Saddle Club found its way outside of its stable and onto the roads briefly. It has since been safely returned to its stable.”

Singapore Turf Club said the horse was not theirs. The Straits Times checked with Bukit Timah Saddle Club who declined comment.

After 72 years occupying 51 Fairways Drive, riding school Bukit Timah Saddle Club moved to new grounds at the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji in February. It took along with it 78 horses to make way for the Cross Island MRT line.