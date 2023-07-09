Runaway horse with saddle takes Bukit Timah Expressway for its race track

With the Singapore Turf Club’s impending closure leading to some racehorse trainers seeking new employment and its thoroughbreds homeless, one horse was spotted taking matters into its own hooves by seeking greener pastures.
The brown horse with a white streak on its face and a saddle on its back was seen on Saturday weaving through lanes and halting traffic as it galloped on the Bukit Timah Expressway, at one point turning to face oncoming cars head-on, forcing motorists to come to a halt.
A Singapore Turf Club spokesman said: “We are aware a horse belonging to Bukit Timah Saddle Club found its way outside of its stable and onto the roads briefly. It has since been safely returned to its stable.”
Singapore Turf Club said the horse was not theirs. The Straits Times checked with Bukit Timah Saddle Club who declined comment.
After 72 years occupying 51 Fairways Drive, riding school Bukit Timah Saddle Club moved to new grounds at the Singapore Turf Club in Kranji in February. It took along with it 78 horses to make way for the Cross Island MRT line.
In another video circulated online, the horse was later seen being safely escorted off the road near an exit towards Turf Club Ave by a Land Transport Authority official.
There have been multiple incidents of horses wandering onto roads in Singapore. In August 2021, a horse stopped traffic on Vanda Link by trotting at a leisurely pace in front of multiple vehicles.
In April 2020, a white mare named Cocorita made its way onto Eng Neo Ave for around 20 minutes. The mare was trying to find her way back to her stable at Paisano Polo Academy at Turf Club Road, her owner Ronnie Lim explained then.
The latest runaway horse from the storied Bukit Timah Saddle Club drew some tongue-in-cheek comments questioning its right to use the highway for its frolicking.
One Facebook user Khalid Hilmi asked whether it would be liable to pay Electronic Road Pricing charges, while others noted the horse may be heading for “interviews” to find its next job after being “retrenched”.
Singapore’s Ministry of Finance said in June that the Singapore Turf Club will close its facility by March 2027, with the last race scheduled to take place in October 2024.