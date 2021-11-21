Coronavirus: Singapore

Rules for hospital and home visits

Visitors and patients must be fully vaccinated, or medically ineligible to be vaccinated. Exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis.

Visitors must show a valid negative antigen rapid test result within the last 24 hours. If self-administered, evidence must be presented prior to entry.

Hospital patients can receive up to two visits daily, and register up to two visitors each time. One visitor will be allowed bedside at any one time.

Home residents can receive up to four visitors, with one designated visitor per visit.

All visits are capped at 30 minutes.

Visitors to hospitals must wear either surgical masks or reusable masks with two layers of fabric.

They should avoid eating or drinking in hospital wards, using patients' toilets and sitting on patients' beds.

