JOHOR BARU - When Singaporean Mohamad Japa Rusdi went to his Horizon Hills weekend home across the border on Saturday (April 16) after a two-year break, dead cockroaches littered the floor and the furniture was in total ruin.

Sure, he expected the landed home he has owned for seven years in Johor Baru (JB) to be in a state of disarray after the Covid-19 pandemic put an end to his weekly visits.