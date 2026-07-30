The Usual Place Podcast
RTS Link impact: Should the government control rents to save local shops?
Will the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link sound the death knell for smaller, home-grown businesses when it opens in a few months?
A new study, which was released on July 16, highlighted how Singaporeans are slated to spend $1.05 billion more in 2027. But visitors from the other side aren’t expected to send as much business our way. JB visitors are projected to spend about $756 million dollars more.
The Singapore Business Federation (SBF), the Restaurant Association of Singapore and the Singapore Retailers Association jointly commissioned the study to look at how the RTS Link could reshape consumer spending, tourism flows and business competitiveness in Singapore’s retail and food and beverage sectors.
Can local retail and F&B businesses, which are already struggling with rent and manpower costs, cope with the added pressure?
In this episode, I speak with:
Musa Fazal, the chief policy and operating officer at the SBF, and
Ang Yuit, the president of the Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, who moved to JB 18 months ago.
We discuss whether expanding the eligibility and amount of the existing CDC voucher scheme is just a band-aid, and if the Government step in to control rents.
Read Natasha’s articles: https://str.sg/iSXm
Follow The Usual Place podcast on IG: https://str.sg/8KNT
Follow Natasha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/v6DN
Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Eden Soh and Natasha Liew
Executive producer: Danson Cheong
Producers: Natasha Ann Zachariah, Elizabeth Law and Zachary Lim
Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX
Spotify: https://str.sg/cd2P
YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7
Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX