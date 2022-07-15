RSN takes on leadership role in largest international maritime exercise

SINGAPORE - The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) has taken on a leadership role in the world's largest international maritime exercise, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said on Friday (July 15).

Colonel Kwan Hon Chuong, who is commander of the RSN's First Flotilla, is leading the Sea Combat Commander team during this year's Rim of the Pacific (Rimpac) Exercise, which began on June 29 and will end on Aug 4.

Rimpac, which is hosted biennially by the United States Navy, is being held off the coast of Hawaii.

The exercise this year involves about 25,000 personnel from 26 countries - including Australia, France and Israel - as well as 38 ships, four submarines and multiple aircraft.

A statement from the US Navy in June said that this year's programme includes elements such as counter-piracy and mine clearance, and introduces space and cyber operations for all the nations involved.

The Sea Combat Commander team plans, leads and directs the actions of eight warships from seven countries - including Indonesia, South Korea and the US - in complex warfare missions, Mindef said in a press release.

The navy's frigate RSS Intrepid, meanwhile, is leading a task unit in conducting complex components of the maritime exercise, such as combined anti-submarine and anti-air missions, as well as manoeuvring drills.

The ship will also fire a live Aster surface-to-air missile against a high-speed target during the exercise, the ministry added.

"Exercise Rimpac is a useful platform for the RSN to lead and direct multinational forces in a complex maritime exercise while honing our war-fighting capabilities," said Col Kwan.

"More importantly, the exercise gives us the opportunity to forge friendships and build closer ties with other navies from around the world," he added.

This year marks the eighth time the RSN has participated in Rimpac since 2008.