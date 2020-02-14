RSAF's first 4 F-35s will do initial training and evaluation in the US: Chief of Air Force

SINGAPORE - Singapore's first four next-generation fighter jets, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, will conduct their initial training and evaluation in continental United States, said the Chief of Air Force, Major-General Kelvin Khong, on Friday (Feb 14).

This evaluation would not just be on the performance of the aircraft, but also how it can be integrated into the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF's) war-fighting systems, he added.

"We believe it is not sufficient for the platform itself to be capable. It needs to be integrated into the RSAF system so that the effects of its combat power can be multiplied," he said in an email interview to local and foreign media.

In a wide-ranging interview that was tied to the Singapore Airshow which began on Tuesday (Feb 11), Maj-Gen Khong acknowledged that there have been concerns over the F-35s, which include design deficiencies and cost overruns.

"We are convinced that the F-35 programme has matured to a stage where confidence in the eventual delivery of a cost effective 5th generation fighter is high," he said, adding that most of the issues have been resolved in recent years.

The US government in January 2020 gave the green light for the sale of up to a dozen of the stealth fighters and related equipment to Singapore for US$2.75 billion (S$3.7 billion), although Singapore's purchase must still be approved by Congress.

Maj-Gen Khong said that it was inevitable in any development of this complexity that there would be challenges. "And although some work still needs to be done on issues like the logistics sustainment for the aircraft, most of the other issues have already been resolved."

He noted that the price of the aircraft has been falling steadily due to "healthy orders" from the US and other countries like the UK and Australia, and the cost of one F-35 today has dropped by more than 40 per cent since 2010.

He estimated that the total cost of acquiring and operating an F-35B, a pricier variant of the F-35 with short take-off and vertical landing capabilities which Singapore has requested, over the lifespan of the aircraft is comparable with that of an F-15SG.

Giving an update on the RSAF's other hardware upgrades, he said that the F-16 upgrade programme which started in 2016 is on track, and the first upgraded F-16 aircraft is expected to be rolled out around 2021.

The H225M and CH-47F helicopters will replace the Super Puma and older CH-47D Chinook that have been in service since 1983 and 1994 respectively. Delivery is expected towards the later part of the year, he said.

Maj-Gen Khong, giving his first interview since he was appointed as air force chief in March 2019, also spoke about how the security landscape has become more complex in recent years, along with the challenge of protecting Singapore's skies.

In the last 10 years, air traffic around Singapore has grown by about 59 per cent, and there is an average of more than 1,000 flights in and out of Singapore every day.

"Our air defence operators need to be vigilant to monitor the air traffic around Singapore and spot any abnormal behaviour. When there are threats, they need to respond to make sure these are swiftly dealt with," said Maj-Gen Khong, a trained fighter pilot who has flown the F-16 and F-15SG.

Another threat that has emerged over the last few years, he said, is that of drones.

This is not just from small, commercial drones that were involved in Gatwick Airport incident in Dec 2018 or those that disrupted Changi Airport in June 2019.

"Larger, military-grade weaponised drones are perhaps less easy to acquire and operate, but can wreak far greater damage, and so continue to present a serious threat that we must be prepared to guard against," he said.

"We have built up capabilities to prevent such drones from attacking Singapore, but we will need to continue to enhance these capabilities are the drone threat continues to evolve."

Responding to a question about manpower challenges, Maj-Gen Khong stressed that the people of the RSAF are its greatest asset.

As cohorts of Singaporeans entering the workforce continue to shrink, the air force has already started investing in systems that are more capable and manpower efficient, he said.

An example is the Spyder missile system, which needs only four men to deploy, as compared with its predecessor, the Rapier system that needed 15.

"We have a highly skilled and educated people, and they are dedicated to the mission of defending our nation's skies. We will continue to invest in developing our people and equipping them with the skills to exploit technology so they can do their jobs better."