RSAF taking delivery of upgraded F-16 jets

Deliveries of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) upgraded F-16s have started since June last year and the fighter jets will be good for at least another decade, even as the acquisition of the next-generation F-35s remains on track.

The Chief of Air Force, Major-General Kelvin Khong, gave this update on the RSAF's fighter fleet in a written interview yesterday ahead of the Singapore Airshow, which runs from today to Friday.

New capabilities of the upgraded F-16s include an extended range for threat detection and engagement.

The cockpit has also been enhanced with an additional new display, which will improve battle-space awareness.

Maj-Gen Khong said subsequent deliveries of the upgraded jets will be rolled out progressively.

The F-16 entered service in 1998 and faces obsolescence beyond 2030.

"We will continue to operate these fighter aircraft for at least another decade and are working towards replacing the F-16s at the end of their operational life," said the general.

The F-16's replacement, the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, remains projected to be delivered around 2026. The Ministry of Defence had in 2019 announced the acquisition of four B models of the F-35, which will be deployed in the United States for training and evaluation.

Said Maj-Gen Khong: "We have stringent and rigorous evaluation processes in place and have been following the developments of the F-35 closely. We will ensure that the F-35Bs meet our requirements before inducting them for operations."

Meanwhile, the F-15SG multi-role fighter remains a crucial component of the RSAF's fighter fleet in the next-generation Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), the air force chief said.

The first F-15SG was delivered in 2009.

Maj-Gen Khong added that the RSAF will continue to evaluate the need for an upgrade to ensure the F-15SG's operational relevance and effectiveness.

He also addressed topics such as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and new operating concepts for drones. He said the RSAF has adapted to strict safe management measures at workplaces, and has continued training overseas safely, such as in Australia, the US and France.

When the pandemic hit, the RSAF reviewed its maintenance and logistics requirements and took steps to strengthen its supply chains, he said. This was aimed at increasing resilience against further global supply chain disruptions.

"Thankfully, our hardware acquisitions and upgrades have remained largely on track," said Maj-Gen Khong, who took over as air force chief in 2019.

Looking ahead, the RSAF will continue to invest in conventional air combat capabilities while building capabilities to handle emerging threats, he added.

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) will continue to play a crucial role, he said.

Smaller drones offer new options to meet the SAF's operational requirements, and enhance situational awareness in the battlefield when paired with larger ones.

This concept was validated during Exercise Forging Sabre last year, where the larger Heron 1 UAV and a smaller drone worked collaboratively to scan the battlefield from different altitudes, said Maj-Gen Khong.

"We are keeping a close watch on such technology developments and will continue to study potential new concepts, inclusive of man-unmanned teaming, to enhance the capabilities of the RSAF."