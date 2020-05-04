Coronavirus: RSAF servicemen remain in camp to fulfil duties during circuit breaker period

Third Sergeant Colin Wong is not one to count the days till his operationally ready date (ORD) to return to civilian life.

Instead, the full-time national serviceman has decided to delay his ORD and extend his service as an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) specialist to keep Singapore safe during the circuit breaker period. Unlike most Singaporeans who are confined at home, 3SG Wong and other key Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) servicemen remain isolated and away from their loved ones.

They are in camp, continuing to perform critical functions under safe distancing measures.

During wartime, UAVs provide a bird's eye view of the battlefield and intelligence to help commanders make decisions. In peacetime, they play a key role in supporting counter-terrorism operations and enhancing homeland security.

There are seven squadrons dealing with UAV operations in Singapore and a majority of their servicemen are required to isolate themselves in camp as a precaution during the circuit breaker period.

3SG Wong's ORD was originally due tomorrow, but the 21-year-old has extended his service till Aug 7.

This means missing out on a round of applications to become a teacher.

"The decision to protect my loved ones and those in Singapore during this pandemic led me to extend my service... it moves my heart to see people giving their all, working on the front-lines battling the virus... serving in this way is the least I can do," he said yesterday.

Like 3SG Wong, Major Kelvin Zeng has also been under isolation in Murai Camp for the past two weeks.

The 31-year-old UAV pilot has been away from his heavily pregnant wife Quek Ke Li, a 31-year-old teacher, who is due to give birth next month. The baby boy will be the couple's first child.

She said of her husband's isolation: "I was very worried and a little upset when I received the news because we're expecting our first child together and I can't really imagine not having him by my side... but at the same time I know he has duties to fulfil so I have to be supportive."

Maj Zeng has asked his wife to move in with his mother so there would be someone to look after her. The couple also call each other daily and play games online.

He added that his commanders and colleagues have been understanding and made arrangements so his tour of duty does not overlap with his wife's due date.

The couple are also looking forward to the day he can return home and build a nursery for their infant son. At the same time, Maj Zeng is prepared for the possibility that he may have to return to isolation in the future.

"National defence doesn't stop just because of the current Covid-19 situation," he said.

Military Expert 1 Malson Yeo, who is the father of two girls - six-year-old Katrina and one-year-old Karine - had to celebrate his recent birthday in Murai Camp away from his loved ones.

"I have a very supportive and understanding wife who can take care of my two kids at home while I'm in the base. This enables me to feel assured and not be distracted while working," said the 28-year-old air force engineer.

His wife, homemaker Shirley Ong, 30, said: "Whenever we hear an aircraft fly past, it reminds me of my husband... We're really proud of him."

His six-year-old daughter Katrina said: "I miss Papa, but I know he has to be away to protect the country."