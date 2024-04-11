RSAF’s new Boeing and Airbus helicopters attain full operational capability

SINGAPORE - Two new transport helicopter types acquired by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) attained full operational capability on April 11.

The Airbus Helicopters’ H225M medium lift and Boeing’s CH-47F Chinook heavy lift transport helicopters are now capable of performing the full suite of missions required by the RSAF.

These include troop transport; carrying underslung loads, which are too big to fit inside the cabin; search and rescue; aeromedical evacuation; and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations.

The H225M and CH-47F will replace the older Super Puma and CH-47Ds previously operated by the RSAF.

They will feature improved communications and self-defence capabilities as well as being able to carry heavier payloads, according to Major Tan Guan Yong, the commanding officer of 126 Squadron.

The squadron operates CH-47Fs alongside the RSAF’s existing CH-47SDs, while the H225Ms are flown by 125 Squadron. Both units are based at Sembawang Air Base, where a ceremony was held on April 11 to mark the full operational capability milestone.

A mixed fleet of CH-47Fs and CH-47SDs is also flown by the RSAF’s existing heavy lift helicopter unit 127 Squadron, while a RSAF training detachment at the Australian Army Aviation Training Centre at Oakey, Australia, is also operating CH-47Fs.

During the ceremony held at the Sembawang Air Base, Minister for Defence Dr Ng Eng Hen highlighted the significance of the milestone in strengthening the RSAF’s ability to perform a wide range of missions including HADR.

He said: “These two new helicopter platforms enhance cross-service integration, allowing the RSAF to better support Army and Navy troop and equipment lifts.”

Dr Ng also highlighted the real-world missions that both helicopter types have already undertaken, noting that a H225M evacuated a crew member of an oil tanker, who needed urgent medical attention, while the ship was about 120km off Singapore.