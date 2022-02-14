RSAF fighter jet on a roll at airshow preview

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's F-16C fighter jet executing a vertical roll manoeuvre while dispensing flares during a media preview for the Singapore Airshow yesterday. The biennial aerospace and defence exhibition at Changi Exhibition Centre is expected to draw more than 13,000 trade visitors from tomorrow till Friday. The Indian Air Force, Indonesia's Jupiter Aerobatic Team, and the United States Air Force and Marine Corps will also be putting up aerial displays at the event, which is not open to the public this year.