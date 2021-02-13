RSAF fighter aircraft scramble in response to 'potential air threat'

SINGAPORE - Fighter aircraft were scrambled in response to a "potential air threat" on Saturday (Feb 13) morning, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said.

"Some of you might have heard us flying this morning. Our fighter aircraft were scrambled in response to a potential air threat," said RSAF in a Facebook post.

It also thanked its crew who are always ready to defend the nation.

"Our airmen and women stand ready to defend our skies 24/7, so that we can celebrate the festivities and enjoy the holidays with our loved ones.

"A big thank you to our crew who are ever ready to defend our skies. Salute!"

The Straits Times has reached out to the Ministry of Defence for more information.