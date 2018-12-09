RSAF conducts mobilisation exercise for five fighter squadrons

SINGAPORE - Fighter squadron servicemen, including pilots and ground crew, reported to their air bases on Sunday (Dec 9), as part of a regular mobilisation exercise held to validate the units' operational readiness.

The mobilisation, launched at noon, saw active and operationally ready national servicemen (NSmen) from five of the Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) fighter squadrons reporting to Changi Air Base, Paya Lebar Air Base and Tengah Air Base within hours of the activation.

The Ministry of Defence said the Singapore Armed Forces holds between 20 and 30 mobilisation and equipping exercises every year, which involve units from the Singapore Army and the Republic of Singapore Navy as well.

"The RSAF conducts mobilisation exercises regularly to validate the operational readiness of units on manning duties, as well as to ensure that the SAF's activation processes are kept warm and relevant," said Mindef.

The RSAF servicemen activated on Sunday are part of the Air Combat Command's Fighter Group.

The personnel include air crew and ground crew which ensure the readiness and operate the fighter aircraft to safeguard Singapore's skies and sovereignty, Mindef added.

During Sunday's mobilisation exercise, Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong visited Paya Lebar Air Base, where servicemen from the 142 and 149 squadrons reported to.

"As a small country with no strategic depth, it is critical that Singapore possesses an effective and ready Air Force as the first line of deterrence and defence," Mindef said.