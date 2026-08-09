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RSAF carries out helicopter rescue for ailing vessel crew member at sea

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The patient was successfully evacuated and taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The patient was successfully evacuated and taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

PHOTO: THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE AIR FORCE/FACEBOOK

Calista Wong

SINGAPORE – A crew member on board a vessel at sea was taken to hospital via helicopter on Aug 9.

In a Facebook post that day, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said its RESCUE 10 H225M Medium Lift helicopter responded to a medical evacuation request to evacuate the crew member, who required urgent medical attention.

The patient was successfully evacuated and taken to Singapore General Hospital. He was later reported to be conscious and in stable condition, said RSAF.

“We wish him a speedy recovery, and salute our RSAF aircrew and healthcare workers who remain ready around the clock to save lives,” the air force said.

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RSAF airlifts cruise ship passenger in need of medical attention to SGH

Calista Wong is a journalist covering breaking news and current affairs at The Straits Times. She has a special interest in lifestyle and environment-related news.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.