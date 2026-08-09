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RSAF carries out helicopter rescue for ailing vessel crew member at sea

The patient was successfully evacuated and taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

SINGAPORE – A crew member on board a vessel at sea was taken to hospital via helicopter on Aug 9.

In a Facebook post that day, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said its RESCUE 10 H225M Medium Lift helicopter responded to a medical evacuation request to evacuate the crew member, who required urgent medical attention.

The patient was successfully evacuated and taken to Singapore General Hospital. He was later reported to be conscious and in stable condition, said RSAF.

“We wish him a speedy recovery, and salute our RSAF aircrew and healthcare workers who remain ready around the clock to save lives,” the air force said.