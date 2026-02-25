Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE AIR FORCE/FACEBOOK

The crew member who required urgent medical attention was taken safely to Singapore General Hospital by a Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift helicopter.

SINGAPORE – A crew member on board a vessel who needed urgent medical attention while out at sea was taken to hospital on a rescue helicopter on Feb 24.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said on Facebook that it activated a Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift helicopter that afternoon to evacuate the crew member, who was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and is reported to be conscious and in a stable condition.

“We commend the RSAF aircrew and SGH’s healthcare professionals who stand ready around the clock to save lives,” the air force added.

In a separate incident earlier in February, the RSAF had also deployed the Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift carrier to rescue a crew member on board a vessel at sea.

The RSAF said then that the Rescue 10’s activation was amid the air force’s deployment at the ongoing Singapore Airshow in Changi, which ran from Feb 3 to 8.

The Straits Times has contacted the air force for comment on the Feb 24 rescue.