Straitstimes.com header logo

RSAF airlifts vessel crew member out at sea to Singapore General Hospital in medical emergency

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The crew member who required urgent medical attention was taken safely to Singapore General Hospital by the RSAF.

The crew member who required urgent medical attention was taken safely to Singapore General Hospital by a Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift helicopter.

PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM THE REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE AIR FORCE/FACEBOOK

avatar-alt

BNB Diviyadhaarshini

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – A crew member on board a vessel who needed urgent medical attention while out at sea was taken to hospital on a rescue helicopter on Feb 24.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said on Facebook that it activated a Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift helicopter that afternoon to evacuate the crew member, who was taken to the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and is reported to be conscious and in a stable condition.

“We commend the RSAF aircrew and SGH’s healthcare professionals who stand ready around the clock to save lives,” the air force added.

In a separate incident earlier in February, the RSAF had also deployed the Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift carrier to rescue a crew member on board a vessel at sea.

The RSAF said then that the Rescue 10’s activation was amid the air force’s deployment at the ongoing Singapore Airshow in Changi, which ran from Feb 3 to 8.

The Straits Times has contacted the air force for comment on the Feb 24 rescue.

More on this topic
Vessel crew member airlifted to hospital by RSAF’s search and rescue helicopter
NSF, 22, arrested for allegedly making fake bomb threat against Paya Lebar Air Base
See more on

RSAF

SGH/Singapore General Hospital

Healthcare

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.