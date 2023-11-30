RSAF aircraft with medicine and food for civilians in Gaza departs Singapore

SINGAPORE - An aircraft with supplies for civilians in Gaza, including medicine, sanitation items and water filters, departed Singapore on Nov 30 amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport left Changi Air Base (East) some time after midnight for Egypt, with Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad in attendance.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Defence said in a joint statement that the Government deployed the aircraft in view of the urgent need for aid and while humanitarian supply lines remain open.

A total of 46 Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel, including pilots, aircrew, engineers and army security personnel, are involved in this humanitarian mission.

Singapore’s Ambassador to Egypt Dominic Goh will witness the handover of the supplies to the Egyptian Red Crescent in Egypt, which will then facilitate their delivery to the civilians in Gaza.

The SAF’s Changi Regional Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Coordination Centre (Changi RHCC) had led efforts to coordinate and consolidate the aid items, after MFA engaged the Egyptian Red Crescent to determine what supplies were most needed.

The Changi RHCC, which was launched in 2014, had previously sent disaster relief teams and emergency supplies to Nepal in 2015 and Laos in 2018.

The supplies sent to Egypt, also consisting of medical supplies, blankets and food, were from the Ministry of Health, SAF, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) including the Singapore Red Cross, Mercy Relief, and Relief Singapore.

Representatives from the NGOs were also at the airbase on Nov 29, along with Egyptian Ambassador-designate to Singapore Ahmed Mostafa Abdelaal Mohamed, and Singapore’s Representative to the Palestinian Authority, Mr Hawazi Daipi.

Speaking to media at the airbase, Dr Balakrishnan said careful arrangements were made to ensure the supplies were relevant.

He added that the items were sent as an expression of Singaporeans’ support and compassion.

In the joint statement, the ministries said Singaporeans had contributed more than $7 million in cash and in-kind donations to support relief efforts in Gaza.