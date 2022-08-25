Royal Thai Navy chief receives prestigious Singapore military award

SINGAPORE - Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Navy (RTN), Admiral Somprasong Nilsamai, received a prestigious military award from President Halimah Yacob on Thursday (Aug 25).

Adm Somprasong, who is in Singapore from Tuesday to Thursday, was presented with the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera), or Meritorious Service Medal (Military), by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen during a ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In a media statement, Mindef said Adm Somprasong was conferred the award for his significant contributions in enhancing the close and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between the RTN and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

Mindef noted that during Adm Somprasong's tenure, both navies commemorated the 20th edition of Exercise Singsiam earlier this year - the flagship exercise between the two navies, marking a resumption of physical interactions since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Adm Somprasong also ensured the continuation of the RTN International Liaison Officers' deployment to the RSN's Information Fusion Centre amid pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Mindef added that the collaboration was a reflection of the strong ties that had been built and an affirmation of the RTN's commitment to multilateral information-sharing and capacity-building initiatives to enhance maritime security in the Strait of Melaka and Singapore.

Other recent recipients of the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) award were Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, General Charles Brown Jr; the Indonesian Navy's Chief of Staff Yudo Margono; and Commander of the Royal Brunei Air Force, Brigadier-General Dato Seri Pahlawan Mohammad Sharif Dato Paduka Haji Ibrahim.