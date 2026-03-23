Royal Secrets Wellness customers lose over $1m after spa’s sudden closure: CASE

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

More than half of customers affected are older than 46 years old.

SINGAPORE – Customers of Royal Secrets Wellness lost more than $1,045,000 after the spa closed down suddenly on Feb 28, said Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) president Melvin Yong.

Mr Yong said in a Facebook post on March 23 that the consumer watchdog received 137 complaints about the spa.

More than half of customers affected are older than 46 years old , with the average size of losses amounting to $6,000.

The largest loss recorded was about $50,000, said Mr Yong.

Royal Secrets Wellness, located at Winsland House in Killiney Road, has been in business since 1997 , according to its Instagram page .

Mr Yong said customers have alleged that the spa may have continued collecting substantial pre-payments from consumers despite being aware of its impending closure.

“These concerns have been highlighted to the relevant authorities for investigation,” he said.

He advised customers to buy only from CaseTrust-accredited entities that protect pre-payments via insurance.

This is because customers are at risk of pre-payment losses when buying packages from non-accredited spa and wellness businesses, he added.

Mr Yong, who is also an MP, said he has called for the Government to mandate a cooling-off period for all companies that collect hefty pre-payments.

He added that the Consumer Protection Review Panel, which he co-chairs, is looking at additional safeguards to reduce pre-payment losses suffered by consumers.

Consumers who encounter disputes can approach CASE for assistance at 6277-5100 or www.case.org.sg

In 2025, there were 2,11 3 consumer complaints against the beauty industry in Singapore, marking a 76.2 per cent rise from 1,199 such complaints in 2024.

The industry accounted for more than $2.1 million lost through pre-payments, said CASE on Feb 9.