Royal Malaysian Air Force chief reaffirms ties with RSAF during introductory visit to Singapore

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen (left) and Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force Mohd Asghar Khan in Singapore on Aug 23, 2023. PHOTO: NG ENG HEN/FACEBOOK
General Mohd Asghar Khan (sixth from left) viewing the F-15SG static display during his visit to Changi Air Base (East) on Aug 22. PHOTO: NG ENG HEN/FACEBOOK
SINGAPORE - Chief of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Mohd Asghar Khan met Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen on Wednesday, in a visit which “underscores the warm and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between Singapore and Malaysia”, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

As part of his two-day introductory visit to Singapore, General Asghar was on Tuesday morning hosted to a visit at Changi Air Base (East), where he viewed a static display of the F-15SG fighter aircraft.

On Wednesday morning, Gen Asghar inspected a guard of honour at the Ministry of Defence, and called on Chief of Defence Force Aaron Beng and Chief of Air Force Kelvin Khong.

Gen Asghar also called on Dr Ng on Wednesday afternoon, when both men reaffirmed the importance of maintaining strong ties between the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) and the RMAF, and discussed how to strengthen defence cooperation to deal with common security challenges in the region.

“The RSAF and the RMAF have enhanced mutual understanding and professional ties over the years through professional exchanges, visits, courses, fighter landaways, and bilateral search-and-rescue exercises such as Sarex Malsing,” said Mindef.

“Both air forces also cooperate on multilateral platforms such as the Five Power Defence Arrangements which play an important role in the regional security architecture.”

