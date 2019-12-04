Royal Brunei Land Forces commander receives Singapore's prestigious military award

SINGAPORE - The commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces received a prestigious military award in Singapore on Wednesday (Dec 4).

Brigadier-General Awang Khairul Hamed bin Awang Haji Lampoh was awarded the Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) - or Meritorious Service Medal (Military) - conferred by President Halimah Yacob.

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen presented the award to Brig-Gen Khairul Hamed at an investiture at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on Wednesday morning.

Mindef said that Brig-Gen Khairul Hamed was conferred the award for his significant contributions in strengthening bilateral defence ties between the Royal Brunei Land Forces and the Singapore Army.

"Under BG Dato Seri Pahlawan Awang Khairul Hamed's leadership, bilateral cooperation has expanded and deepened," Mindef said in a statement.

The Singapore and Brunei armies carry out regular bilateral exercises such as Exercise Maju Bersama and Exercise Rintis Bersama.

"Bilateral ties have also grown through regular visits, professional exchanges and the cross attendance of courses," Mindef added.

The ministry said that these interactions and exchanges have developed mutual understanding and enhanced interoperability between the two military forces.

They have also strengthened the rapport and camaraderie between personnel of both armies, Mindef said.

Brig-Gen Khairul Hamed, who is in Singapore from Tuesday to Thursday, called on Dr Ng and reviewed a guard of honour at Mindef before the investiture on Wednesday morning.