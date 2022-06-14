Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commander conferred award by President Halimah

Major General Pahlawan Haji Muhammad Haszaimi Bol Hassan (centre) was presented the Meritorious Service Medal (Military) by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen (left). PHOTO: MINDEF
Updated
Published
33 min ago

SINGAPORE - The commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Major General Pahlawan Haji Muhammad Haszaimi Bol Hassan, was conferred Singapore's Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) or Meritorious Service Medal (Military) by President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday (June 14).

The award recognises his contributions - as commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces (RBLF) between 2020 and last year - to the enhancement of ties between the Singapore Army and the RBLF.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen presented the award to Maj Gen Haszaimi at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) building in Gombak Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Mindef said the Singapore Army and RBLF have strengthened bilateral relations through professional exchanges under Maj Gen Haszaimi's leadership.

"Both armies also worked well together at multilateral fora such as the Asean Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting. These interactions have yielded significant professional benefits and forged camaraderie between personnel from the Singapore Army and the RBLF.

Maj Gen Haszaimi said that he was honoured to receive the award and grateful for the recognition.

He said: "I trust that our long-standing special friendship and cooperation will remain strong and continue to grow in areas of mutual interest."

More On This Topic
Commander of Royal Brunei Air Force given Singapore's prestigious military award
Indonesian Armed Forces Chief receives military award in Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top