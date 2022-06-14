Royal Brunei Armed Forces Commander conferred award by President Halimah

SINGAPORE - The commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Major General Pahlawan Haji Muhammad Haszaimi Bol Hassan, was conferred Singapore's Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera) or Meritorious Service Medal (Military) by President Halimah Yacob on Tuesday (June 14).

The award recognises his contributions - as commander of the Royal Brunei Land Forces (RBLF) between 2020 and last year - to the enhancement of ties between the Singapore Army and the RBLF.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen presented the award to Maj Gen Haszaimi at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) building in Gombak Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Mindef said the Singapore Army and RBLF have strengthened bilateral relations through professional exchanges under Maj Gen Haszaimi's leadership.

"Both armies also worked well together at multilateral fora such as the Asean Chiefs of Army Multilateral Meeting. These interactions have yielded significant professional benefits and forged camaraderie between personnel from the Singapore Army and the RBLF.

Maj Gen Haszaimi said that he was honoured to receive the award and grateful for the recognition.

He said: "I trust that our long-standing special friendship and cooperation will remain strong and continue to grow in areas of mutual interest."