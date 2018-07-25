Rosyth School tells parents to stop spreading rumours about 'suicide game'

SINGAPORE - A primary school has told parents to stop spreading rumours about an incident involving some of its students on a school bus, after fears of a "suicide game" began to escalate.

Principal of Rosyth School, Madam Elis Tan, wrote to parents on Tuesday (July 24) after rumours circulated online about a game created by students on one of the school's buses, in which students receive "happiness" points for good achievements like receiving praise from teachers and lose them for bad behaviour such as not doing well at spelling.

On July 3, a Primary 1 pupil told friends he no longer wanted to take part in the game but they told him he needed to "die" from the game before exiting.

While all the others took "die" to refer to the end of the game, the Primary 1 pupil understood it literally.

He told his parents about it when he got home, and they informed Rosyth School, which then investigated and found out that nobody had been hurt during the game.

Students were told to stop playing the game.

However, various versions of the incident had begun circulating in various parent chat groups, causing alarm to some.

"The purpose of this letter is to clarify the incident," wrote Madam Tan. "The school... would like to appeal to parents to stop circulating unverified accounts of the case.

"The students have been counselled and advised against the compulsion of others in the playing of games, and the use of loose language, which may be misconstrued and result in fear and anxiety."

Businessman Seah Kwang Peng, 40, whose daughter is a Primary 3 student at Rosyth, received the letter on Tuesday.

"This is the first time the principal has sent such a letter out, so I assume the inaccurate chatter must have gotten too loud," he said. " It is good that they've clarified it before the online rumours get out of hand."

On Wednesday night, Rosyth School sent a message to parents, saying that it had just become aware of another rumour and was preparing a response to it.

The school did not explain what the rumour was, other than that it involved Primary 1 and 2 students playing an unsafe game.