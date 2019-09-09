Room for Singapore to do more together with the Philippines: Halimah

MANILA - Singapore has strong ties with the Philippines, but both countries can do more together economically and in multilateral for like Asean, said President Halimah Yacob on Monday (Sept 9).

She was speaking at a joint press conference at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, where she was hosted by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

It is Madam Halimah's first state visit to the Philippines. She is in the country for five days to commemorate the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations between both countries.

She said: "The economic ties between our two countries are strong and robust, but President Duterte and I agreed that we can do even more together. There is room to further boost trade and investment flows."

Some initiatives that both countries can take together include making progress in updating the Singapore-Philippines Avoidance of Double Taxation Agreement and the expansion of the bilateral Air Transport Agreement, which will increase connectivity and create more opportunities for collaboration and growth, Madam Halimah added.

"The 14th Philippines-Singapore Business Council Meeting that will be held (on Tuesday) is another valuable platform for business leaders from both sides to connect, exchange ideas and strengthen economic links," she said.

She noted that during her meeting with Mr Duterte, both presidents reaffirmed the strong ties between the two countries and took stock of their bilateral cooperation. They also discussed developments in Asean.

She said: "Singapore and the Philippines share the common aspiration for lasting peace and prosperity in the region. We will work closely together in Asean to promote continued dialogue, so as to build a strong, united and integrated Asean community."

There are more than 200,000 Filipinos living, working and studying in Singapore.

Madam Halimah will also be meeting Singaporeans living in the Philippines later this week. She will also be having a dialogue with youths at Ateneo de Davao University in Davao City.

"These exchanges between our peoples will continue to strengthen the bonds of friendship and deepen mutual understanding between our two countries," she said.

President Duterte said in his address during the press conference that they also talked about deepening cooperation in defence and security.

"(This) includes strengthening defence dialogues and training exchanges between the military and special forces."

He added that both presidents have committed to further intensify trade and investment links, being mindful of the goals set under the Philippines-Singapore Action Plan.

The plan provides a consolidated framework for strengthened bilateral cooperation in a wide spectrum of areas.

Madam Halimah said: "There is a lot we can do together, both bilaterally and at multilateral fora, and I hope this visit can kick-start some of these new areas of cooperation.

"I am confident that the next chapter of Singapore-Philippines relations will be marked by deeper friendships and closer collaboration between our peoples and our two countries."

Earlier in the day, she laid a wreath at the Rizal Park, which was named in honour of Philippine national hero Dr José Rizal.



President Halimah Yacob laying a wreath at the Rizal Park on Sept 9, 2019. PHOTO: AP



She also toured the Intramuros, a historic walled area that is home to landmarks from the Spanish colonial era.

On Monday evening, she will be hosted to a state banquet by President Duterte.