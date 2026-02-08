Marriage solemnisations to return to Canning Rise in 2029 after redevelopment

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Come 2029, couples tying the knot in Singapore will be able to exchange their vows in a greater range of scenic spaces, as the Registry of Marriages (ROM) and Registry of Muslim Marriages (ROMM) return to a new building at their original Canning Rise site.

Unveiling the first look at the redeveloped ROM and ROMM on Feb 8, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli said the new and larger building will be a blend of heritage and modernity that would give couples more ways to personalise their solemnisation experience.

Set amid the greenery of Fort Canning Park, the revamped building will feature a rooftop garden terrace for outdoor ceremonies, and spacious indoor rooms with warm timber finishes and garden-facing backdrops.

Its distinctive pitch-frame facade will be retained as a nod to the site’s architectural heritage, having been the home of ROM and ROMM since 1983. Both registries had been relocated to Esplanade Mall since April 2025 to facilitate the redevelopment at Canning Rise.

The building, which is undergoing a four-year redevelopment, will see its gross floor area expand to 3,755 sq m – about 60 per cent larger than its original footprint.

A two-storey rear extension will also increase the number of available solemnisation slots, said the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Mr Masagos gave the update on the redevelopment at the Golden Jubilee Wedding Celebrations 2026 on Feb 8, held at Fairmont Singapore. The annual event, jointly organised by the Families for Life Council, ROM and ROMM, honours couples who have been married for 50 years or more.

“Our vision is for the ROM and ROMM building to not just be a venue for registration of marriages. It is also the start of a lifetime of shared happiness, and where a strong foundation for marriage and family is created,” he said.

For instance, in addition to ceremony spaces, the redeveloped building will include purpose-built facilities for marriage preparation programmes and relationship-strengthening workshops, reflecting a broader push to support couples beyond their wedding day, said Mr Masagos.

Operational changes have been introduced to make the marriage process more convenient for couples during the redevelopment period. Since April 14, 2025, ROM and ROMM solemnisations at Esplanade Mall have been open for Saturday bookings. Close to 6,000 solemnisation ceremonies have taken place at the interim venue, said MSF.

Paying tribute to the couples, Mr Masagos described strong marriages as the bedrock of families and society.

“Marriage extends far beyond the vows exchanged on the wedding day. It is a deliberate decision made every day to support, forgive and cherish our loved ones,” he said, noting that one couple at the event had marked 67 years of marriage.

The ceremony, attended by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam who was the guest of honour, brought together more than 1,000 guests. A total of 184 couples renewed the vows they made decades ago, and received a Golden Jubilee Commemorative Package comprising a certificate, gold medallion, congratulatory note and photo memento.