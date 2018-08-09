Role in shaping policies over long career

Mrs Tan Ching Yee

Permanent Secretary,

Ministry of Finance

Permanent Secretary,

Prime Minister's Office (Special Duties)

Meritorious Service Medal

For Mrs Tan Ching Yee, being in the public service is like playing a team sport.

"We win only if the team wins," said the 53-year-old, who will be one of six people to receive the Meritorious Service Medal at this year's National Day Awards.

Mrs Tan has been in public service for more than 20 years. Over the course of her career, she has left her mark on education, healthcare and economic policy.

She joined the civil service as a statistician with the Ministry of Trade and Industry in 1986, and went on to become a research economist there.

After obtaining a master's degree in management from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business in 1997, she worked in the Ministry of Education (MOE) for five years.

There, her portfolios involved higher education as well as overall education policy. Before she left the ministry, she was its deputy secretary for policy.

In July 2002, she became chief executive of the Infocomm Development Authority, which has since been merged with the Media Development Authority to form the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

She was concurrently deputy secretary of infocomm and media development at the Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts, which has since been renamed the Ministry of Communications and Information.

Mrs Tan returned to the MOE as its second permanent secretary in 2005, and became its permanent secretary in 2007.

She moved to the Health Ministry as its permanent secretary in 2012, and assumed her current posts at the Finance Ministry and Prime Minister's Office in 2016.

She is also chairman of the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, as well as a board member of the National Research Foundation.

Linette Lai