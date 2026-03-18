While the robots work, families play: The tech giving you more moments that matter

From vacuuming floors to cleaning windows, ECOVACS’ ecosystem of home robots quietly handles the household grind so you do not have to

ECOVACS' ecosystem of home service robotics is built to handle routine cleaning without the need for constant supervision.

For many Singaporeans juggling demanding jobs, children and ageing parents, household responsibilities can feel never-ending. Across Asia, many are part of what is called the “sandwich generation” – adults balancing careers while caring for both the young and old.

Technology is increasingly stepping in to lighten that everyday load. Instead of adding yet another gadget to manage, a new generation of home service robots is designed to quietly take care of routine chores in the background so families can focus their time and energy on one another instead.

ECOVACS Robotics’ Head of Sales, South-east Asia and South Asia, Chua Han Xiong explains: “We are seeing a clear shift in how households think about cleaning. It is no long just about getting the job done, but about reclaiming time and reducing mental load.”

It is this idea of easing the invisible burden of household tasks that sits at the heart of ECOVACS Robotics’ new campaign: “Created for Ease – Always in Your Corner.”

From robotic vacuum cleaners that keep floors clean to window-cleaning robots designed to tackle hard-to-reach glass surfaces, ECOVACS’ ecosystem of home service robotics is built to handle routine cleaning tasks across the home without the need for constant supervision.

Says Mr Chua: “In Asia-Pacific, particularly, we see strong demand from multi-role households, from caregivers to working parents and busy professionals, all who want technology that genuinely eases their daily routines rather than adding complexity.”

Using technology to support households and caregivers

Behind every ECOVACS product is more than two decades of dedicated research and innovation in home service robotics, something the company has focused on since its founding.

In 2024, the company invested US$123 million ($156 million) in research and development (R&D) to refine the intelligence and reliability of its service robots. It currently holds more than 2,500 granted patents worldwide, with over 1,470 additional patents under global review. ECOVACS has also developed 167 core algorithm patents spanning navigation, obstacle avoidance, smart cleaning and voice interaction technology.

The result is a product ecosystem trusted by over 38 million households across nearly 180 markets worldwide. This is a scale that reflects not just commercial growth, but a genuine commitment to making smarter, more effortless home living accessible to people everywhere.

ECOVACS Robotics’ Head of Sales, South-east Asia and South Asia, Chua Han Xiong says Singapore is the bellwether for Asia-Pacific consumer adoption, with households here actively seeking technology that reduces daily burden rather than adding to it. PHOTO: ECOVACS

Beyond convenience in everyday homes, the company is also exploring how its technology can support people whose daily responsibilities extend well beyond routine chores.

In Singapore, ECOVACS has partnered with Enabling Village, an inclusive community space that empowers persons with disabilities while providing resources and support for their caregivers.

“Caregivers are often the unsung backbone of households as they carry enormous daily responsibilities, frequently at the expense of their own time and well-being,” says Mr Chua. “Enabling Village shares our belief that the right support can meaningfully change someone’s daily experience, and we wanted to put that belief into action in a tangible way.”

As part of the collaboration, ECOVACS provided caregivers at Enabling Village with DEEBOT robotic vacuum cleaners to help ease their daily responsibilities, giving them back time for themselves and more important moments.

For caregiver Ms Yvette Wang, who has a child with special needs, having one less household task to worry about has made a meaningful difference.

She says: “Caring for a child with special needs requires lots of time and patience. It can be challenging to find moments when I can focus on myself,” she says. “With the DEEBOT robotic vacuum, I now have one less thing to manage, as I can leave it to take care of our floors.”

The collaboration also involved Ms Wang’s son, artist Eli Lai, who designed exclusive merchandise for the campaign through I’mable Collective, an initiative by SG Enable that supports persons with disabilities by providing training and employment opportunities in the creative sector.

Ms Yvette Wang’s son, Eli Lai, is an artist with special needs who has designed exclusive merchandise in collaboration with Enabling Village. PHOTO: ECOVACS

As daily responsibilities continue to grow, more households are looking for ways to simplify routine tasks. By quietly handling chores such as floor and window cleaning, home service robots are becoming a practical way for busy families to keep their homes running smoothly.

“People want to know that a product will quietly do its job without demanding their attention, and that’s what we’ve set out to deliver with every product in our range,” says Mr Chua. “Instead of selling convenience, we are giving people back time they didn’t know they’d lost.”