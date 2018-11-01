Robots being considered for security patrols at new Wisma Geylang Serai

SINGAPORE - While Malay heritage will be the focal point in the months-old Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS), the civic and cultural centre will also have its eye on the future.

Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday (Nov 1) that autonomous robots are being considered for security patrols at the five-storey complex in Geylang Serai.

The use of customised robots is being explored, as it will increase productivity while allowing for remote monitoring of the premises, Dr Maliki said at the media briefing. Aside from artificial intelligence, WGS will also embrace technology through its Media Studio School, where members of the community can learn about aspects of social media.

Dr Maliki, who is also Mayor of the South East District, where Geylang Serai is located, said: "We hope that new definitions of culture and heritage can be developed over time."

The one-stop hub for community and cultural activities began operations four and a half months ago, and will be officially opened in a three-day celebration in January next year. The grand opening on Jan 26 will be officiated by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Dr Maliki said.

In keeping with its mission, new and old forms of music by Malay youth, ranging from rap to gamelan music, will be showcased on Nov 10, at Gala-Laga, WGS's first Malay Youth Music Festival.

Dr Maliki said the festival was one of many initiatives slated to help build WGS as a leading cultural centre.

"We hope that Gala-Laga will inspire other young budding musicians. The next phase is to provide opportunities for our buskers to comes to WGS," he said.

Dr Maliki also announced that eight Malay Muslim organisations, including the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), Pergas (the Singapore Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers Association) and the Berita Harian newspaper, will helm a one-stop service centre for the community at the centre.

Kurnia@WGS - kurnia meaning gift - will provide social welfare, such as scholarships, bursaries, financial aid and skills training, as well as programmes related to arts and media, such as art installations and workshops.

WGS also aims to provide holistic support for families through a Family Service Centre and a childcare and senior centre on the premises. The hub, which will see more businesses and restaurants opening, will also give opportunities for young entrepreneurs to showcase their wares on pushcarts.

WGS is on the site of the former Malay Village, which was developed to preserve and raise awareness of Malay heritage. It shut in 2011 after more than 20 years.

While WGS aims to be a focal point for the Malay community, it is open to all Singaporeans, Dr Maliki said.

Performers at the music festival, to take place from 2pm to 10pm on Nov 10, include the group Djoko Mangkrengg, which uses instruments like the angklung, and classical pianist Nabillah Jalal. Tickets are free but those interested should register at galalaga2018.peatix.com on the Wisma Geylang Serai Facebook page.