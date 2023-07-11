Robotic inspection arm among winning ideas at defence innovation symposium

SINGAPORE - To inspect the interior fuel tank of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, air force engineers previously had to suit up in full personal protective gear and enter the fuel tank through a small opening.

It then took eight hours to remove five baffle plates inside the fuel tank before the interior could be inspected.

A robotic inspection arm designed by soldiers from the 6 Air Engineering and Logistics Group (6 AELG) has reduced the time needed for inspection to one hour, and allowed engineers to carry out the checks without entering the fuel tank.

Military Expert 4 Cherlyn Koh said her team from 6 AELG were inspired by a challenge issued by the Air Engineering Logistics Organisation in June 2021.

ME4 Koh and her team of five then conceptualised and designed SwiftEye, the robotic inspection arm, to allow engineers to carry out fuel tank inspections in a more efficient, hygienic and safe manner.

This won the team the Minister for Defence Award (MDA), the top award at the Ignite Innovation Symposium 2023 on Tuesday.

It is awarded to individuals, teams and units across the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) in recognition of their outstanding achievements in the areas of innovation, organisational performance excellence, staff well-being and future workplace experience.