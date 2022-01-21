Robotic dog can respond to hazardous materials incidents, conduct patrols

Alerted to a gas leak, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) dispatches a four-legged employee to the danger zone, instead of human officers in hazmat suits.

Called Rover-X, it is packed with sensors and cameras and can move autonomously, even tackling stairs, kerbs and other terrain that stop the progress of traditional robots on tracks or wheels.

A media preview of what Rover-X can do was held yesterday by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the SCDF and the police.

Trials are set to be completed by the middle of the year, with the SCDF and the police keen to tap Rover-X's help to boost front-line staff's safety and effectiveness, as well as relieve them of repetitive, routine tasks. For example, Rover-X could help the police by conducting independent patrols.

A collaboration between HTX, Ghost Robotics, Klass Engineering and Solutions, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, the robot was announced during the roll-out of HTX in 2019.

HTX noted then that it could be deployed as a first responder to strengthen disaster rescue work and protect lives.

"Rover-X started out as a robotic dog for search and rescue operations, and we have now broadened its application within the Home Team," said Mr Ong Ka Hing, deputy director of ground systems in HTX's Robotics, Automation and Unmanned Systems (Raus) Centre of Expertise. He added that HTX engineers worked with front-line officers to understand their operations and unique requirements.

Lieutenant-Colonel Kenneth Mak from the SCDF's hazardous materials department said: "SCDF's hazmat specialists operate in dynamic and risky environments. The deployment of Rover-X instead of our responders in high-risk areas will improve safety for our people."

For the police, the robot's ability to constantly scan the environment for threats also makes it a potentially good partner for front-line officers.

Using video analytics, Rover-X can detect people in unauthorised areas as well as unattended baggage. It can also conduct security patrols independently and warn police of potential threats early.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lim Jim Kai, from the police's future operations and planning department, said: "Rover-X's ability to detect threats early allows our officers to be better prepared against aggression and violence."

By conducting independent patrols, it will allow police officers to focus on more critical tasks and be more effective in their security duties, he added.

Mr Cheng Wee Kiang, director of HTX's Raus Centre of Expertise, said: "The development of Rover-X will transform the way homeland security operations are carried out in the future."