Robot to the aid of food delivery riders

Visitors to Paya Lebar Quarter mall may run into a new kind of deliveryman - and a very polite one at that.

Named AHBOI (Autonomous Handling & Batching Operating Intelligence), the "robot runner" was launched by Grab to help consolidate GrabFood orders in Basement 2 of the mall.

AHBOI then hands off the orders to Grab delivery riders at a central collection point. Grab said the robot was introduced to help reduce the time taken for Grab riders to navigate the mall.

It is predicted that the robot will reduce waiting times by between five and 15 minutes. It was introduced to solve the problem of riders having to spend a large amount of time collecting food from different stores for the same order.

The robot runner was designed in partnership with Techmetics Robotics, which specialises in designing a wide range of autonomous mobile robots.