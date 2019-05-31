Robot glides round Bedok Reservoir and captures data to enhance security

SINGAPORE - While strolling along Bedok Reservoir, do not be alarmed if you see a white, car-like robot gliding along the footpath.

Resembling a mini version of a Volkswagen Beetle, the robot keeps an eye out on the waters.

The robot, dubbed O-R3, was deployed by national water agency PUB this month in a trial to enhance security and safety at its reservoirs and plants.

As a sidekick to security officers, O-R3 is equipped with a 360-degree camera and sensors to capture, record and process data that can be sent to officers in real time.

If the trial at Bedok Reservoir is successful, more robots might be deployed at other reservoirs and plants.

O-R3 was developed by local technology company Otsaw, which specialises in building security robots.

The intelligent autonomous robot can patrol streets, pathways, and open spaces while avoiding obstacles.



Robots are not new to PUB's reservoirs. Last year, five robotic swans were deployed at Marina, Punggol, Serangoon, Pandan and Kranji reservoirs to monitor water quality while floating in the waters.

The robots were designed to resemble real swans to blend in with the natural surroundings.