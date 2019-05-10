Roadshows at 24 venues here from May 11 to promote responsible gambling

SINGAPORE - To advocate responsible gambling practices, a series of educational roadshows will be held across 24 venues over the next two weeks.

Among other things, patrons will learn to keep to a budget they have set, and to take breaks between play.

The initiative is part of Responsible Gambling Awareness Week.

From Saturday (May 11) to May 23, 28 roadshows will be held across different venues including Marina Bay Sands (MBS), Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore Turf Club, and at several social clubs and Singapore Pools outlets.

The fifth run of the Responsible Gambling Awareness Week was launched on Friday at the Resorts World Convention Centre.

The event is organised by the Responsible Gambling Forum, which was set up by the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) in 2013.

It comprises industry and community leaders who come together to discuss and share information about societal concerns on gambling and come up with measures to promote responsible gambling.

At the launch, co-chair of the forum, Dr Patrick Liew, said that its initiatives aim to minimise problem gambling and its negative effects.

Based on the Gambling Participation Survey - which is conducted every three years by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) - the probable pathological and problem gambling rate of Singapore residents fell from 2.6 per cent in 2011 to 0.9 per cent in 2017.

However, more people are seeking help for gambling problems.

Last year, 967 people were counselled - the highest number since 2014 when 1,035 people were counselled, going by NCPG data.

Dr Liew said that it was "heartening to see that focus has been placed on strengthening social safeguards" following the recent government announcement that gaming operations of MBS and Resorts World Sentosa will be expanded.

"The Responsible Gambling Forum will continue our efforts in establishing good responsible gambling measures and responsible gambling standards within the industry."

"It is important that we continue to strengthen these initiatives, so that fewer will suffer from problem gambling in future," he said.

At the launch, Resorts World Sentosa chief executive Tan Hee Teck shared the venue's ongoing practices to advocate responsible gambling behaviour.

These include mandatory training for all its casino staff to look out for signs of problem gambling on the casino grounds.

He said Responsible Gambling Ambassadors have been trained since 2013 and there are 470 ambassadors today, 50 per cent more than in 2017.

"On the gaming business, we will continue to work closely with MSF and NCPG to uphold our commitment to promoting a responsible gambling environment in Singapore," said Mr Tan.