Road map to transform plumbing sector and attract younger locals

Plumbers can soon upgrade their skills for better job opportunities in Singapore.

A 10-year operation and technology road map has been drawn up to prepare plumbing companies for the new economy, including the adoption of new technology and training for its professionals.

Yesterday, U SME - the National Trades Union Congress' (NTUC) unit for small and medium-sized enterprises - signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore Plumbing Society (SPS) and seven SMEs to transform the sector.

This comes against the backdrop of an ageing workforce in the sector.

There are about 900 licensed plumbers here, of which more than three-quarters are above the age of 50, SPS president Tan Wee Teck said at the signing ceremony at the NTUC Centre in Marina Boulevard.

"If the trend continues, then you might not have enough plumbers to serve the population," he said.

He acknowledged that it would not be easy to attract the young to the trade. "Traditionally, plumbing is not a choice career. People don't choose to become plumbers. But we want to change that perception," said Mr Tan, who has sought the help of industry partners to speed up the transformation.

SPS has been exploring solutions with various organisations, including NTUC, national water agency PUB and the Public Utilities Board Employees' Union.

For a start, the sector is looking to grow the workforce through structured career-progressing pathways and training frameworks. This would allow a young licensed plumber to earn further qualifications, such as an engineering diploma or degree, and pursue new career opportunities.

Putting together a clear career road map will not only help to attract and retain new and younger Singaporean workers, but also enable the sector to stay relevant, said Mr Tan, who has observed an increased demand for plumbing services.

A new licensed plumber can earn at least $4,000 a month at present, while a senior plumber can command up to $6,000.

Regulated water service and sanitary works can be carried out only by plumbers licensed by the PUB.

Currently, the sector faces other pressing challenges such as a lack of transparency in pricing for plumbing services, and differing standards of work due to the presence of unlicensed plumbers.

Through the road map, SPS hopes to promote the adoption of technology among plumbing companies. It also aims to be an accredited training institution for plumbing and sanitary-related education as well as an authority on best practices.

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said the road map would develop future-ready workers who will be able to tap new technology to do their work better, and keep businesses viable in the new economy.

The NTUC's focus is to be a connector and bring in the relevant parties to help "professionalise" the sector through the road map.

Ms Yeo Wan Ling, director of U SME, said the pandemic has highlighted plumbing as an essential service that requires a strong Singaporean core. She said the road map will allow SMEs to rethink their operations and consider ways to make themselves more attractive to job seekers.