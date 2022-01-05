Road in Lentor remains closed months after completion, no opening date set

SINGAPORE - A 300m stretch of road that was meant to give residents of a private estate easier access to Lentor MRT station remains closed, nearly a year after its completion early last year.

The extension of Munshi Abdullah Avenue, which runs through the quiet Teacher's Estate, cuts driving time for some residents to the new MRT station by about five minutes by connecting motorists to Lentor Gardens, another new road that opened last June.

But bollards were put up to close it off upon its completion. As a result, Lentor Gardens has also become a dead-end U-turn, unable to serve its intended function.

Mr Henry Kwek, the MP for the area, said the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) had proposed that the extension be closed due to nearby construction works last year, so that heavy vehicles could not pass through.

"This was to minimise safety risks. I would think that now it makes sense for the road to be opened," he told The Straits Times.

But whether the extension will be opened to vehicular traffic remains unclear, with continued resistance from some residents living nearby due to concerns over safety and noise.

About 500 households live in the estate, and some 300 of them were asked to complete a survey by the Thomson Neighbourhood Committee late last year with just one question: "Do you want Munshi Abdullah Avenue (extension) to be open?"

In response to queries, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) told ST that residents' views - including the survey results - will be taken into account before a decision is made on whether to open the road.

It did not commit to whether the road would open or if so, when it would.

The URA did not disclose the cost of building both Lentor Gardens and the Munshi Abdullah Avenue extension.

A resident who lives near the extension and only wanted to be known as Mr Yau said: "We like our privacy. The road will lead to more traffic in the area. It will be noisy. It will be more dangerous for our children to walk home and, honestly, does not cut the journey short by that much.

"We don't need it but I know some people want the convenience," added Mr Yau, who voted against the road opening.

Mr Kwek, the Kebun Baru MP, said that based on the survey results, which he has seen, a majority of residents want the road open as it will improve the area's connectivity.

Asked why a survey was conducted after the roads were built, despite some 15 consultation sessions that were held with residents before the projects began, Mr Kwek said it was "not unusual" as the authorities are constantly seeking feedback from residents.