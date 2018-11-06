Road closures, traffic delays expected around Suntec from Nov 11 to 16 for 33rd Asean Summit

SINGAPORE - Motorists heading to the area around Suntec Singapore International Convention and Exhibition Centre from Sunday (Nov 11) to next Friday should expect traffic delays due to road closures for the 33rd Asean Summit and related summits.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the Singapore Police Force and Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that there will be road blocks and stringent security checks to ensure the security of the summit.

An area bounded by Bencoolen Street, Beach Road, Nicoll Highway, Fullerton Road and Victoria Street, among others, has already been declared as an Enhanced Security Special Event Area from next Tuesday to Thursday.

Several roads and lanes will be closed to facilitate security arrangements for the event.

From 11pm next Monday to 11.59pm next Friday, the extreme right lane of Raffles Avenue (between the Singapore Flyer carpark entrance and lamp post 6F), two right lanes of Raffles Avenue (between lamp posts 6F and 14F) and Temasek Avenue will be closed to traffic.

The extreme left lane of Nicoll Highway in the direction of Esplanade Drive will be closed from 10pm on Sunday to 5am next Friday.

And from 10pm next Tuesday to 5am next Friday, the two left lanes of Raffles Boulevard, as well as the carriageway of Temasek Boulevard in the direction of Rochor Road will be closed.

Motorists are advised to plan their journey early as traffic is expected to be moving slowly, the statement said.

The statement added that road signage will be put up along the roads affected ahead of the summit to keep motorists informed.

In addition, due to the two-lane closure in Raffles Avenue, the bus lane between Temasek Avenue and Esplanade Drive will be available to all vehicles from next Tuesday to Friday.

Also, from next Monday to Friday, CAAS will be establishing a temporary restricted area over central Singapore under the Air Navigation Order.

This area extends from ground level to 600 feet above mean sea level.

During this period, the public is prohibited from flying drones or carrying out other aerial activities, such as kite-flying and hoisting of captive balloons, in the area unless authorised by the CAAS.

People entering the special event area during this period can be arrested if found with prohibited items, such as flammable materials, explosives and loud hailers. They can subsequently be fined a maximum of $20,000 or jailed up to 12 months, or both.

Leaders from 10 South-east Asian countries, along with counterparts from China, the United States, Japan and Russia, will be participating in the summit.